Club América is going through an impressive streak during the Apertura 2023 tournament, the team André Jardine They have not known defeat in Liga MX since matchday 1 when they received FC Juárez, since then, they have remained undefeated for ten matchdays.
After eleven rounds played, they are the leaders of the competition with 24 points in the general table, the product of seven wins, three draws and only one defeat. In addition, they have a streak of four wins in their last five games.
In this way, they will visit the ‘Pearl of the Pacific’ to face Mazatlán FC, which is fifteenth with only 10 units and where they have barely had one win in their last five games.
Therefore, we leave you with the most recent information on possible absences from the team due to injury or sanctions.
After several weeks of starting the activity in the second half of the year, the azulcrema team already has very few absences and has more than 90% of its squad available.
The only one seriously injured is the central defender, Nestor Araujo He will miss the rest of the tournament due to a knee injury, other than that there are no suspensions or sanctions.
Well, in recent weeks they have recovered elements such as Jonathan Rodriguez and Henry Martinamong other elements that were not one hundred percent.
