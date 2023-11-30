The first round between America and Lion of the quarterfinals culminated in a 2-2 draw in the Nou Camp Stadium. Just after two minutes, Paul Bellon appeared to overtake the Esmeraldas, but four minutes later Henry Martin equalized the score. Already at 39′, the Uruguayan Nicolás ‘Diente’ López He once again gave the advantage to the locals, however, La Bomba saved the tie at 47′.
It will be next Saturday, December 2 at the Aztec stadium when it is known which of the two teams will access the semifinals of the 2023 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MX. For those from Coapa, a tie is enough to advance by position in the table, so La Fiera will have to go out and find the goal as a matter of necessity.
For this match, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He had all his pupils except for the already known cases of Nestor Araujo and the Uruguayan Brian Rodriguez, although the latter could be back until a hypothetical semi-final return. Apart from that, the Chilean Diego Valdes He already made his appearance when he jumped in as a starter. In the same way, Kevin Alvarez and the Argentine Leo Suarez They came in as a relief, showing that they are now available after missing the last commitments.
Regarding those sanctioned, there are none in El Nido, since the only ones to see the preventive card were Alejandro Zendejas and the Chilean Igor Lichnovskywho a while ago already served his sanction for accumulating five and now started again.
