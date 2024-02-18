After having lost their undefeated record of the year at the hands of Real Estelí in the first leg of the round of 32 Concacaf Champions Cup 2024Club América has been able to recover and returned to the path of victory against Club León and itself Real Esteli in the second leg, at the same time that they qualified for the next round.
In this way, we mention the injured and suspended that the Ave will have this Wednesday, February 21 at 9:00 p.m. from the Azteca Stadium when facing Mazatlán FC in the early Matchday 9 that will be played in the middle of the week prior to Date 8.
To begin with, the team led by André Jardine It does not have any players suspended due to expulsion or accumulation of cards and it no longer has many casualties compared to a couple of weeks ago because several had accumulated, in recent days many have recovered.
For now, only Richard Sanchez and Diego Valdes They are injured, they missed the last game against the Tuzos, but nothing serious, so perhaps this week will be the last of their absence.
