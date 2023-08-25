He America club has one of the best templates of all Mexican soccer, however, His start in the Apertura 2023 tournament has not been as expected. The Azulcremas are in sixth place in the general table with seven points, the product of two wins, one draw and one loss.
On matchday 5, the Eagles prevailed by score 3-2 against Necaxa, one of the weakest teams in the entire Liga MX. This weekend, América will have a more difficult test when they receive León at the Azteca Stadium.
The team led by André Jardine does not end up convincing and for the duel against La Fiera they will have some important casualties.
The Brazilian strategist has been recovering some players, although he still has sensitive casualties. The Eagles will not be able to count on Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez and Henry Martin for the duel against La Fieraas both forwards continue to recover from their respective injuries.
In the same sense, Néstor Araujo and Sebastián Cáceres would miss the match against León this Saturday, August 26 because they are also injured.
The Coapa team does not have suspended players for matchday 6so Jardine will have the other elements of the squad at his disposal.
#Club #América #injured #suspended #León #Apertura
