Club América is in a small slump given that they have accumulated three games without knowing the victory, in the 2024 Clausura Tournament of Liga MX they have tied in Matchdays 3 and 5 that were played in a row and tied at zero against Necaxa and one score against Club de Fútbol Monterrey and if that were not enough, in his debut in the first leg of the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 they fell home with him Real Esteli from Nicaragua.
That is why we mentioned in detail the injured and suspended players that Ave will have this Saturday, February 10 at 7:00 p.m. from the León Stadium when facing Club León on Matchday 6.
To begin with, the team led by André Jardine It does not have any player suspended due to expulsion or accumulation of cards, but it does have several absences due to injuries.
In the first instance, the Mexican central defender Nestor Araujo He is close to returning to activity with the first team.
“Néstor is in a final stage of conditioning, it is part of the plan we have for him to play this game with the U-23s, he is going to play one more game with the U-23s to play the 90 minutes and when this last moment ends of readaptation he will be ready to be with us again; “He is a very important player. We count on him a lot. We are very excited to see Néstor at his highest level with us,” he said. André Jardine in the conference prior to the match against Real Esteli of Concacaf.
At the same time, Henry Martin and Kevin Alvarez They work separately to recover from their respective injuries, the azulcrema captain is recovering from a sprained ankle and still has at least a week left to be taken into account again.
While the right back is working to recover in the best way from a pubalgia that has been afflicting him for months and at first he will be absent for one to two weeks, but if the injury continues to complicate he could undergo surgery, as confessed by the same in a podcast.
“I have had pubalgia for four months or so. It is a somewhat complicated injury, for people who have had it, they know how painful and uncomfortable it is. Last tournament, I was excited about my first tournament, being champion I never stopped. I injected myself two or three times a week to play on the weekends and to this day that's how I do it (…) This whole tournament that I started I tried to do it like the last tournament, but it's not working for me anymore. “The injections are already bothering me, so it's time to take care of myself and recover. It's time to step aside and work on this. I'm going to stop, I don't know, it could be two weeks, one week, but work to be able to return sooner.” , he said.
Finally, Richard Sanchez He left the Concacaf match at minute 60 to give his place to Alvaro Fidalgo. In the first report of the journalist TUDN, Julio Ibanezthe Guaraní left the field as a result of feeling a bite in his calf and the coaching staff decided to take him out as a precaution and not risk a more severe injury.
It is estimated that the recovery time for this injury is a minimum of 8 days and, depending on the severity, up to a maximum of 30 days, but considering that it apparently was nothing serious, it is possible that it did not become serious and that his recovery may be early.
