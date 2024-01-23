Club América will face FC Juárez in midweek in an early match on matchday 4 of the Clausura 2024 tournament of the Liga MX. The Eagles are coming off two wins in a row and will seek to maintain their perfect pace so far this season.
The azulcrema team has a very marked superiority against the Braves of Ciudad Juárez. In 11 matches, America has achieved six victories, three draws and only two defeats.
On paper, André Jardine's team is a clear favorite to take the three points, however, in the Apertura 2023, FC Juárez gave a big surprise and beat the Águilas as a visitor.
Below we tell you who are those suspended and injured for the duel against Bravos.
For the duel against the Braves, América will not have losses due to suspension. Likewise, it seems that André Jardine will be able to use his entire squad because they do not have any injured players at this time.
The only doubts that the Brazilian strategist has regarding this commitment are those of the players who could be sold in the winter market.
Specifically, there is the case of Brian Rodríguez, although the Uruguayan winger has worked normally, it seems that it is a matter of time before he leaves for Serie A.
