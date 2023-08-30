America will face this weekend Blue Cross in a new edition of Classic Young. The team led by André Jardine has not had the expected start in the Apertura 2023 tournament and in front of him will have a Celeste Machine that seeks to get out of the bottom of the general table.
The good news for the Eagles is that everything indicates that for this intense match they will be able to recover some players who were injured.
In their last five matches, América has achieved two wins, two draws and only one loss against Cruz Azul. This Saturday, September 2 at the Azteca Stadium, the Azulcremas will seek to add their third victory in a row against the Machine.
According to information from reporter Julio Ibáñez, from TUDN, three players who were injured could return for the duel against Cruz Azul this weekend.
They are Henry Martín, Sebastián Cáceres and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez. These three footballers are already working alongside the team and could be considered by Jardine to have minutes against La Noria.
Alejandro Zendejas, who was injured last weekend, remains in doubt. The Mexican-American winger is working separately, although there is a possibility that he could play on the weekend.
It seems that Néstor Araujo is the only player ruled out due to injury for the Young Classic. The central defender is already doing gym work, but it will be difficult for him to be considered for the game against Cruz Azul.
Finally, Kevin Álvarez will miss the duel against Cruz Azul because he saw the red card at the end of the duel against León.
The cream-blue full-back received his second yellow card in stoppage time and will watch the game from the stands.
