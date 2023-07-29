What a start to the Leagues Cup that the Águilas del América team had. The team led by coach André Jardine began their participation in the tournament on the right foot, beating St. Louis City, one of the strongest clubs in MLS, 4-0.
With goals from Henry Martin, Luis Quiñones, Kevin Álvarez and Alejandro Zendejas, those from Coapa sealed their victory and now look for the second consecutive victory to fight for first place in Group D. when they meet against Columbus Crew.
The Mexican club has been motivated since the victory against Puebla in the 2023 Apertura Tournament, winning by a 3-0 win, now, with the 4-0 Leagues Cup victory, they are looking at all costs for a third consecutive victory.
One of the advantages they have to achieve the feat is that the technical director André Jardine has a complete team to play this commitment.
Leaving aside the loss due to injury of Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguezwho has been out of the professional fields since May due to a knee injury, only Diego Valdes He is the one who would be in doubt for this match.
The Chilean, who was one of the main key pieces for the victory against the Camoteros, suffered a muscle injury, and although he could be ready for the game against Columbus Crew, the option would be to take him little by little to avoid a relapse, so I would go to the bench and could have minutes for the complementary part.
