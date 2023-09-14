America will have a very important match on matchday 8 of the Apertura 2023 tournament of the Liga MX. The Águilas will host Chivas de Guadalajara at the Azteca Stadium. In the most recent edition of the National Classic, the azulcrema team was eliminated by the Rebaño Sagrado in the semifinals of Clausura 2023.
For this edition, the team led by André Jardine will seek revenge and prevail against the hated rival. The good news for the Coapa team is that for this duel they will be able to recover an element that was suspended and could also count on some players who had been out due to injury.
For this important duel, Jardine will have at his disposal Kevin Álvarez, a player who was sent off in the matchday 6 match against León. The right back was concentrated with the Mexican National Team for the friendlies of the FIFA Date in September and everything indicates that he will return to the starting lineup.
According to the most recent reports, America will not be able to count on Israel Reyes for the duel against Chivas de Guadalajara. The center back was injured after the duel against Cruz Azul and was unable to recover for the National Classic.
Henry Martín and Néstor Araujo remain in doubt to play against Rebaño Sagrado this weekend. According to the Fox Sports network, both would be considered by Jardine to have minutes against Chivas.
All other elements of the squad can be considered by the Brazilian strategist.
#Club #América #injured #suspended #Chivas #Apertura
