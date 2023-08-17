One of the most anticipated matches of matchday 4 of the 2023 Opening Tournament is between Águilas del América and the Zorros del Atlas.
The American team arrives meaningful after being controversially eliminated from the Leagues Cup at the hands of Nashville SC. That is why those led by coach André Jardine are focused and seek to reverse the situation, but now in the Mexican tournament.
So far, the Coapa club is in 12th place in the competition, with 3 points in total. It should be noted that they still have a match pending for matchday 2 against the Gallos Blancos del Querétaro, a game that was postponed due to the poor conditions of the Corregidora field.
America They know that they have to win this game at all costs, otherwise, and if some results are added, they could fall to the last places in the general table.
In their most recent match in the MX League, the Azulcremas overwhelmingly beat the Camoteros del Puebla by a score of 3-0, with goals from Kevin Álvarez, Leonardo Suárez and Julián Quiñones, achieving an important victory on the field of the Azteca Stadium .
As far as the suspended and injured are concerned, manager André Jardine has a real team ‘hospital’. In addition to the loss due to injury of the Uruguayan footballer jonathan rodriguezwho underwent surgery on his right knee and his return is still indefinite, are added those of henry martin, sebastian caceres and Nestor Araujo.
The national team forward suffered a right calf injury; defender Sebastián Cáceres suffered a spectacular broken nose; Araujo did differentiated work because he was not physically well; while Alvaro Fidalgo It continues with a suspension match that has dragged on since the last tournament.
Undoubtedly, sensitive casualties for Americanism that will be diminished for this match to be played next Sunday, August 20, at 7:10 p.m. on the Jalisco Stadium field.
