The Eagles of America They had a great weekend when they took over the Young Classic in it Aztec stadiumafter beating Blue Cross for the minimum of the Colombian Julian QuiñonesHowever, they have to focus quickly on what's next and it's about the Atlas next Saturday, March 2, at Jalisco Stadiumfor Matchday 10 of the 2024 Clausura Tournament, of the Liga MX.
For more from Mauricio Gasca, also follow him on Twitter as @Melocrab!
In the duel against The Machine, the Brazilian coach André Jardine He already had his full squad and it was thought that he could lose elements after the outbreak of a fight that broke out in El Nido at the end of the match when both coaching staffs got involved, which also ended with a fight between the Uruguayan Jonathan Rodriguez and Angel Sepúlveda. In the end, the only one sanctioned from the feathered cast was the physical trainer Francisco Javier Martínez Alfarowhich will not be against Atlas neither Tigersin addition to paying a financial fine.
One of the great concerns of the azulcrema club for the match was Quinonessince during the Young Classic He left the field in the 70th minute on the cart of misfortunes and once on the bench, ice was placed on both legs, generating uncertainty about his physical condition. However, it was only a small scare because the attacker already trained with his teammates during the week.
On the other hand, the Paraguayan Richard Sanchez still does not appear with the rest of his colleagues, while Kevin AlvarezDespite having played certain minutes against the cement workers, he was doing special work to fully recover from the pubalgia he suffers from and which has prevented him from being at his best in recent months, something that has led him to lose his starting position.
Already on the issue of sanctions, those from Coapa do not have any and they are not in danger of losing someone for Date 11 because Little head He barely has two yellow cards, the same as the Chileans Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovsky.
Join the azulcrema community!
Are you passionate about Club América? Do you want to be aware of all the news, rumors, signings, goals and plays of the biggest team in Mexico?
#Club #América #injured #suspended #Atlas #J10 #Clausura
Leave a Reply