After what happened at the end of América vs Cruz Azul, today the punishments are announced, for Francisco Javier Martínez Alfaro of América, he receives 2 matches for; "Incite, provoke or disrespect or Insult Players or members of the Coaching Staff of the opposing Club"

One of the great concerns of the azulcrema club for the match was Quinonessince during the Young Classic He left the field in the 70th minute on the cart of misfortunes and once on the bench, ice was placed on both legs, generating uncertainty about his physical condition. However, it was only a small scare because the attacker already trained with his teammates during the week.

Julián Quiñones' game: – At minute four he vaccinated Cruz Azul.

– FOUR goals were disallowed in the first half.

Julián Quiñones' game: – At minute four he vaccinated Cruz Azul.

– FOUR goals were disallowed in the first half.

-He was injured in the second half. Not to believe!

Already on the issue of sanctions, those from Coapa do not have any and they are not in danger of losing someone for Date 11 because Little head He barely has two yellow cards, the same as the Chileans Diego Valdes and Igor Lichnovsky.