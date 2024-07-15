Club América will play Matchday 3 of the 2024 Apertura Tournament visiting Club Tigres UANL, they will seek to achieve their second victory in the tournament visiting ‘El Volcán’ this Wednesday, July 17 at 9:00 p.m. from the University Stadium.
The picture of André Jardine will have practically its full squad, after recovering several injured players and players absent due to international competitions.
In this way we mention the injured and suspended players that the two-time Mexican soccer champion team will have for their away match.
To start with, the team does not have any suspended players, since all of them are free of sanctions after Matchday 2. Meanwhile, as for injuries Alejandro Zendejas He would be out for the double match day in the middle of the week, as he was substituted due to discomfort.
The starting goalkeeper Luis Angel Malagon He already returned in the match of the 2nd day, as for the defensive zone, Nestor Araujo would have renewed for two more years and in the same way, Igor Lichnovsky could remain in the Nest, but is doubtful for Matchday 3.
In the cases of Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguez Both could be taken into account for Matchday 3, after having participated in the 2024 Copa América with Uruguay, although it should be mentioned that both players are doubtful to continue in Coapa due to offers from abroad.
On the other hand, the blue-cream board continues working to close more reinforcements for the tournament.
