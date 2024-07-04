Next Saturday, July 6, 2024, on the field of the Alfonso Lastras stadium, the Athletic of San Luis will receive a visit from the two-time Mexican soccer champions, the Eagles of Americain the match corresponding to matchday one of the 2024 Apertura tournament.
The last time these teams met was on March 29, 2024, and the match took place on the Azteca stadium field. América took all three points, defeating the Potosi team by a score of 2-1.
Goalie: Rodolfo Cota
Defenses: Ramon Juarez, Nestor Araujo, ‘Chicote’ Calderon and Emilio Lara
Midfielders: Alvaro Fidalgo, Jonathan Dos Santos, ‘Chiquito’ Sanchez, and Alejandro Zendejas
Attackers: Javairo Dilrosun and Henry Martin
In last Sunday’s match against Tigres, in which América won 2-1, thus taking the Supercopa MX, the Azulcremas made it clear to their fans that despite their absences, they will never stop competing for victory.
Due to injury issues, Mexican goalkeeper Luis Ángel Malagón and Chilean forward Diego Valdés will not be available to André Jardine at the start of the tournament. Brian Rodríguez and Cáceres, on the other hand, will not be able to play either, as they continue competing with the Uruguay National Team in the 2024 Copa América.
In the particular case of Brian Rodríguez, his absence could go beyond what he does or does not do with the Uruguayan squad, since various sources assure that he will no longer continue with the Águilas del América.
More news about Liga MX
#Club #América #injured #suspended #players #San #Luis #Matchday #Apertura
Leave a Reply