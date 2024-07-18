He America suffered his second defeat of the 2024 Apertura Tournament, of the Liga MXsince it fell to Tigers in it Volcanothanks to the lonely goal of Marcelo Flores a pass from Sebastian Cordovawhich meant great joy for the regios who had been more than ten matches without being able to defeat the MillionairesWith this, those from Coapa were left with three points out of nine possible, but now they will visit next Saturday, July 20, Braves of Juarez in it Benito Juarez Olympic Stadium for Matchday 4, with the aim of returning to the path of victory.
The Eagles will continue to be without one of their key elements: Alejandro ZendejasThe American suffered a fibula injury during the match against Querétaroso he will be out for at least a month and a half. “It’s very sad, the blow has caused a fracture and he will be out for four weeks to heal, between four and six weeks he will be back, I imagine by the middle of the season.” League Cup is now available”said the Brazilian coach André Jardine.
Likewise, the Chilean Diego Valdes is still not at 100 percent. The coach confessed that the Andean team is still a little sore, so they will take their return calmly. Likewise, the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky He still has not made his debut this semester, even though it is said that he has already reached an agreement to continue in Coapa, but he must first receive authorization from Tigers to be able to register it and in addition to that, Garden trust in having it in front of him Bravosso it could finally appear this weekend.
On the subject of Uruguayans Sebastian Caceres and Brian Rodriguezthey will not be against the border team either, as they continue to receive rest after their participation in America CupThe strategist confessed that the defender asked for a time out, while the winger is already a little more ready, although first he has some situations to resolve.
Likewise, although the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and the Colombian Christian Borja They arrive as reinforcements, they have not yet been officially presented, so it is unlikely that they will debut in Ciudad Juárez. Similarly, Kevin Alvarez He remains out of circulation after having undergone surgery for the pubalgia he suffered from, without having a defined time to return. In the case of Esteban Lozanowould have once again gone on loan with the Sporting Gijon from Spain, in what would be a loan with an option to buy.
On the subject of sanctions, in the Nest they have none, because against the regios only Christian Calderon He saw the yellow card. Previously, the cautioned players were the Dutchman Javairo Dilrosun, Diego Reyes and Israel Reyes.
Don’t forget to follow us on our Instagram account as well, 90min_enand our Twitter account, @90minespanol!
For more from Mauricio Gasca, follow him on Twitter as well! @Melocrab!
#Club #América #injured #suspended #players #Juárez #A2024
Leave a Reply