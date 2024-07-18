…� �#Tigers defeats América 1-0 and breaks the bad streak of almost 7 years without being able to beat the eagles at the Universitario. The goal was scored by Marcelo Flores. #TigerDynasty #LigaMx pic.twitter.com/4IawbzE8vf — Tiger Dynasty (@DinastiaTigre) July 18, 2024

Likewise, the Chilean Diego Valdes is still not at 100 percent. The coach confessed that the Andean team is still a little sore, so they will take their return calmly. Likewise, the Chilean defender Igor Lichnovsky He still has not made his debut this semester, even though it is said that he has already reached an agreement to continue in Coapa, but he must first receive authorization from Tigers to be able to register it and in addition to that, Garden trust in having it in front of him Bravosso it could finally appear this weekend.

Alarms are activated 🚨 in America 🦅 Former U.S. national team player Alejandro Zendejas will be out between four and six weeks with the @America club after being injured by a blow to the left leg in the match against Querétaro. pic.twitter.com/us2WZVTVHI — ContraAtaqueDeportivo (@ContraAtaqueDep) July 16, 2024

Likewise, although the Uruguayan Rodrigo Aguirre and the Colombian Christian Borja They arrive as reinforcements, they have not yet been officially presented, so it is unlikely that they will debut in Ciudad Juárez. Similarly, Kevin Alvarez He remains out of circulation after having undergone surgery for the pubalgia he suffered from, without having a defined time to return. In the case of Esteban Lozanowould have once again gone on loan with the Sporting Gijon from Spain, in what would be a loan with an option to buy.