The Clásico Joven is the match that generates the most expectations for matchday 6 of the Apertura 2024. Although América is not in great shape for this match, the two-time champion will seek to rebound against one of its most important rivals.
The duel between the Águilas and Cruz Azul will take place at the Ciudad de los Deportes Stadium on Saturday, August 31. The team led by André Jardine will arrive at this match in twelfth place in the general table.
However, América has a great statistic in its favor: in its five most recent matches against the Máquina Celeste, it has four wins and just one draw.
The Machine has not managed to defeat the Eagles since the 2021 Apertura tournament.
With this in mind, we tell you which Águilas players will not be available for the matchday six of the Apertura 2024 due to injury or suspension.
The bad news for Jardine ahead of the match against Cruz Azul is that he will not be able to count on Igor Lichnovsky, one of América’s defensive pillars. However, there is good news for the azulcremas.
According to the latest reports, the Brazilian coach could count on Rodrigo Aguirre, Sebastián Cáceres and Javairo Dilrosun, who had been absent due to injury.
In addition to Lichnovsky’s absence, América will be without Alejandro Zendejas and Kevin Álvarez for the Young Classic.
Currently, the Eagles do not have any suspended players.
