Club América achieved an incredible comeback against St. Louis City and secured their place in the quarterfinals of the 2024 Leagues Cup. In this phase, they will face Colorado Rapids next Saturday, August 17.
The team led by André Jardine will have a tough test against the team that defeated Toluca in the round of 16, as well as León and FC Juárez in the group stage. Las Águilas have never faced Colorado in an official or friendly match.
Below we tell you which Club América players will not be available for this match, either due to injury or suspension.
The match against Colorado looks set to be very intense and close, however, the positive news for Jardine is that he will be able to count on practically his entire squad for this match.
The Eagles will not be able to count on the presence of one of their mainstays in defense. It is Sebastián Cáceres, who was injured in the match against Atlas, and is in doubt for this match.
According to the most recent reports, the Uruguayan did not have a serious injury and would start the match from the substitutes’ bench.
Alejandro Zendejas is one of the players who will not be considered for this match due to the fact that he has not yet recovered from his injury. Kevin Álvarez is also in the same situation.
One of the most worrying cases is that of Javairo Dilrosun, who was substituted in the match against St. Louis due to a muscle problem and whose situation is unknown for the match against Colorado.
Finally, America has no suspended players for this duel.
