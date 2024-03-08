Mexico City.- Henry Martin and the rest of the players that make up the Club America Eagles They finally returned to the Mexico City after enjoying two victories in the Pearl of the West.

The team of André garden passed over him Atlas of Guadalajara (1-5) the previous Saturday in activity of the Mexican League and yesterday (Wednesday) in akron stadium He applied the same trick to Chivas (0-3)his hated sporting rival to practically dictate the play off of 8th round of the Concachampions Cup.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Load content {{title}} {{/main}}

The 'Bomb' once again he grabbed the 'client' Sacred Flock after appearing at the right moment to put his header in front of the unguarded frame of Oscar Whally after the distant shot of Santiago Naveda that burst the left post.

One day after showing off his muscles and showing that explosive strength of Club América, the yucatecan striker left a message on your social networks that it won't go down well with the Chivas de Guadalajara after the defeat in front of his audience in Zapopan.

«There is only one great. He Classic thatzulcrema“, public Henry Martin today on your official account instagramin which he shares the celebration of all the elements of America club showing their biceps and turn towards the stands where the club of the Chivas.

Haven't you checked out Amazon? Look at THIS LINK their best products.