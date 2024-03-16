Mexico City.- Hours before the last Classic of Classics, Chivas vs Americahe andean player, Igor Lichnovskywas at the center of controversy for the way in which, according to him, sports journalism is handled in Mexico.

«If tomorrow they say something everything that journalism says and that is not possible, they are stupid roles, they say: “You agree, you don't agree, you have doubts and you make controversy. “We love them all, even though it is a role, it is their job and that is how they earn their food,” said the defender in a conversation with Miguel Layun.

The words of Igor Lichnovsky were rejected by the TUDN journalist, David Faitelson, during the broadcast of the radio program 'MVS Sports'.

«For now, I work with a lot of freedom, to give my opinion, to say based on my experience, on my journalistic capacity and nothing more, now with all due respect, who is Lichnovsky“He questioned.

Igor Lichnovsky during the Clásico vs Chivas

jam media

«A Chilean player who was rescued by (Santiago) Bathrooms last minute and that he has had a good few months with América but, who is Lichnovsky? “He's nobody,” he said. David Faitelson.

“Does not exist Lichnovskyeach journalist is free to do what they want with their career, I respect them a lot, I respect all journalists, I am not here to rate journalists, I am here to rate Lichnovsky and it seems to me that he has to worry about what happens on the playing field,” he said.

Igor Lichsnovsky clears the round

jam media

This Saturday night the trilogy of National Classic Chivas vs America from the akron stadiumheadquarters of Guadalajara. The initial whistle will be heard at 9:05 p.m. (Mexico time), 8:05 p.m. (Culiacan time).

