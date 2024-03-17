SATISFIED BY THE EFFORT OF HIS PLAYERS 👏🏽

Fernando Gago revealed that he liked the game and the work that Chivas did against América.

He also apologized to the press for having had the previous conference without media in the room.#TeDaMoreEmociones pic.twitter.com/bGI7d1UqUc

— La Octava Sports (@laoctavasports) March 14, 2024