Club América faces the possibility of receiving a sanction after the events that occurred in the second leg of the round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup 2024 against Club Deportivo Guadalajara.
The controversy arises as a result of a failure in the organization prior to the second leg at the Azteca Stadium, which resulted in several media outlets being affected by not being able to attend the previous press conference of the Argentine coach of Guadalajara, Fernando Gago.
The conference was affected by several logistical problems. Stadium staff were slow to give media access, causing many to arrive late to the venue. Furthermore, the conference only lasted two minutes because only one medium was present at the beginning.
By not complying with these obligations, América is exposed to a financial penalty from Concacaf. The fine could be up to 10 thousand dollarsas established in the regulations.
Although it is anticipated that the sanction will be limited to a fine, the situation has generated criticism of the organization by Club América, where greater demands are needed from the club's staff, especially in continental tournaments.
The Águilas will meet in the quarterfinals against the New England Revolution in the quarterfinals of the Concacaf continental tournament.
