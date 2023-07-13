Movements continue at Club América prior to the closing of the summer transfer market, it seemed that the casualties in Coapa had already been defined, but now, one more could occur and with it, more movements would be generated in the squad.
In the last few hours a rumor has started about the possible loss of the central defender, Nestor Araujofaced with a health problem, after he had to leave one of the training sessions.
Although it is true that the board would be willing to give him a way out, it is contemplated that this would only be possible if a team arrives and puts the money requested for him on the table. The offer would have to suit the Eagles since the Azulcrema board at the time made a strong investment to repatriate the defender from Celta de Vigo.
However, everything seems to indicate that his future is up in the air as there would be several possible destinations for Nestor Araujo. The first of these could be Greece, since it was mentioned that Matias Almeyda would have shown interest in the cream-blue defender to reinforce the AEK Athens. Although, it has also been mentioned about a possible return to the Comarca Lagunera being part of the negotiation for the signing of Omar Fields that they would have already reached an agreement with the capital cadre.
Finally, other reports indicate that from Spain and Türkiye they would also have been looking for him. At the moment, it seems that the only concrete offer has come from soccer in Greece. While that is defined, the coach andre jardine I would have it contemplated for date 3.
