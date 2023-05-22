He America club got a one-goal advantage in the first leg semifinal against Chivas de Guadalajara. Thanks to the result obtained at the Akron Stadium in the middle of the week, the Eagles have a victory, a tie by any score and even a defeat by one goal to advance to the grand final of the tournament. Closing 2023 of the MX League.
The team led by Fernando Ortiz was able to get a more comfortable advantage at the home of Rebaño Sagrado and has everything to get their ticket to the final at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday. However, not everything is good news for the Eagles: according to the most recent reports, Federico Vinas He will not be available for the return against Chivas due to physical discomfort.
Although the Uruguayan striker has not had a good season in the Clausura 2023, his absence could weigh heavily in the event that the game gets complicated and América has to go out and attack with everything. The azulcrema template does not have another element of the characteristics of Viñas.
The 24-year-old striker played just 136 minutes, spread over 10 games, in the 2023 Clausura regular phase and scored one goal. In the three games that Club América has played in the league, he almost equaled his participation in the season, since in these duels he has played 111 minutes, although he has not yet appeared on the scoreboard.
Everything indicates that this will be the last tournament for ‘Maraviñas’ with the Eagles. The performance of the element originating from Montevideo has come down drastically, as have his minutes on the pitch.
Román ‘Mozumbito’ Martínez, Roger Martínez and Esteban Lozano are three of the players who could take Viñas’ place for the second leg semifinal against Chivas de Guadalajara.
#Club #América #confirms #withdrawal #return #Chivas #semifinals
Leave a Reply