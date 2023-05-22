🦅🦅🦅

Federico Viñas is ruled out for the second leg against Chivas, he has a muscle problem

Alvaro Fidalgo has options to play on Sunday, it will be in the previous hours when he decides

Henry Martín has had knee discomfort, everything indicates that he will be without problems

— Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) May 19, 2023