They say that everything, good and bad, comes to an end. After several seasons threatening to leave, Roger Martinez ceased to belong to America club. The Colombian forward, who arrived at Las Águilas in 2018, had already said goodbye to the team in a recent interview with the network Fox Sportsand now the Coapa team confirmed his departure through social networks.
America thanked Roger Martinez for having been part of the club and wished him success in his future projects. Unofficially it has been known that he has offers in Europe, the MLS and the Argentine league.
In interview with AS Mexico, the Colombian striker spoke about his departure from Las Águilas and he assured that whenever they gave him the opportunity to play, he gave his maximum on the pitch.
“I feel calm. A little anxious about what’s to come and wanting to play. I think that every time I had to play, every time I was given the opportunity to be on the pitch, every time I was allowed, I gave the best of me. I think I had very good performances, more than anything in important games for the team in the league, in the league, in final games. I’m leaving very calm”
– Roger Martinez to AS Mexico
Roger Martínez stressed that he won three titles with Club América, although he indicated that he leaves with a bitter taste because he did not win the fourteenth Liga MX title with the Águilas.
Finally, the Colombian attacker wished his former teammates luck so that they seek the title in the Apertura 2023.
