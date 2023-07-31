He America club is looking to shake up the transfer market with a bombshell new hire. After achieving the incorporations of Julián Quiñones and Kevin Álvarez, the board of directors of the Águilas is focused on adding to its workforce Cesar Montes. The ‘Cachorro’ descended with the Periquitos and his future in Spanish soccer is uncertain.
According to the most recent reports, the Azulcrema team is very interested in adding the player from the Mexican National Team to their ranks, especially if the departure of Néstor Araujo to AEK Athens is finalized. In the first instance, Montes’ arrival in America seemed very complicated because the center-back sought to stay in the Old Continent.
However, the latest information suggests that the ‘Cachorro’ Montes could be closer to America than expected.
In a recent report, journalist Gibrán Araige, from the TUDN network, indicated that Club América has already started negotiations to sign Cesar Montes and that you are on the right track.
“Hold on, one more reinforcement is still going to arrive, he is a central defender and he is getting closer: César Montes. Be careful with César Montes, the negotiations are advancing, they are on the right track, he still has a way to go, but César Montes could be another of the figures that arrive at the Nest for this tournament”
– Gibrán Araige, TUDN reporter
Montes’ main objective was to remain in Europe, and although teams like Mallorca were interested in him, they did not make formal offers for his services. This surprising report indicates that the ‘Cachorro’ could return to the MX League barely six months after leaving for Spain.
