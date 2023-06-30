This Thursday, June 29, the euphoria of the azulcrema fans was unleashed on social networks, after different sources confirmed that the arrival of Julian Quinones to the America club as reinforcement for the tournament Opening 2023.
This, after weeks of apparent negotiations where it was even ruled out several days ago, however, it has been confirmed that the Colombian attacker who was a two-time champion with the red and black Atlas FC, will be a new player for the Águilas.
The cream-blue team seeks to close their new striker as soon as possible and once again they have put the accelerator to try to keep the South American striker and that he immediately join the orders of andre jardine.
sources commented to ESPN that the Azulcremas have come a long way in the last few hours to close the signing of the Colombian, they have even already reached an agreement with the player and are in the process of making arrangements with the red and black to carry out the operation. The informants revealed that Quinones will sign a four year contract with the capital picture.
Likewise, the Colombian is expected to report in the next few hours to CDMX to carry out the medical examinations and stamp his signature on the contract to join the Nido de Coapa.
The sources indicated that the operation would be around six million dollarsplus the liquidation of the debt that Grupo Orlegui had for the transfer of Peter Aquino to Santos Laguna and with this both institutions would be at hand.
It should be noted that the sports president of America, Santiago BanosHe mentioned that he planned to close his new striker no later than Friday and Saturday and that he could have minutes in matchday 2 of the tournament, the week in which the Americanistas will visit Gallos Blancos de Querétaro in La Corregidora.
The Eagles make their debut at the Apertura 2023 under the orders of andre jardinewho will debut on the Azulcrema bench this Friday at the Azteca Stadium when they receive FC Juárez on date 1.
The American team is the main player affected by the Liga MX for the Gold Cup before the start of Opening 2023. Las Águilas are the Mexican team that contributes the most players to the Concacaf contest, with Luis Angel Malagon, Israel Reyes and Henry Martin in the Tricolor, in addition to Alexander Zendejaswho is in the United States national team.
As if that were not enough, the Eagles will not be able to count on Alvaro Fidalgowho will have to serve two games of sanction for the expulsion against Chivas in the semifinals of the Clausura 2023, and with jonathan rodriguezsince the charrúa is injured.
