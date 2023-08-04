After several weeks of negotiations, it seems that finally the Mexican central defender, Nestor Araujohis hours are counted as a Club América footballer and he will return to Europe, this time with the AEK Athens from Greece who directs Matias Almeyda to play the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.
It is reported that the teams would have reached an agreement that is around a million dollars for the Mexican defender to return to European football and with it, the former Celta de Vigo player will be the third Mexican in the current squad of the Greek team, joining Orbelin Pineda and Rodolfo Pizarro.
The Eagles and the Greek team arranged for Nestor Araujo that he will play in Europe again and will be able to play in the Champions League, as revealed by the journalist from Fox Sports, Carlos Rodrigo Hernandez.
Although it is not official yet, it is a matter of hours for the signing to take place and the teams make their respective official announcements.
It is evident that the cream-blue team has to strengthen its central defense and even more so with the departure of the experienced international, therefore, once the sale of Nestor Araujo becomes official, the capital’s board of directors will accelerate in its search to buy a defender for the Apertura 2023.
Although there is real interest in Cesar Montesthis option seems complicated because he prefers to continue in Europe and that Espanyol asks 10 million dollarsa fairly high fee.
In such a way that, they have some options in Europe and South America to reinforce the American squad, and thus, give more options to andre jardine that already has Kevin Alvarez and Julian Quinones as reinforcements.
