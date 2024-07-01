United States.- At the close of the 2023 24 season the Águilas of Club América won a new official title today against Los Tigres of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León who debuted Velkjo Paunovich. as his helmsman after the dismissal of Robert Dante Siboldi.

Although Tigres took the lead with a goal from Juan Brunetta (7′) after taking advantage of Fernando Gorriarán’s assist, Ame got up before halftime with goals from Javairo Dilrosun (24′) and La Bomba, Henry Martín (35′) to be champions of the Liga MX Super Cup in the week prior to the start of the 2024 Apertura Tournament.

