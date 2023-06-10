The Águilas del América have already forgotten the bitter pill they experienced in the tournament that ended, and now they have turned the page to prepare for Apertura 2023.
The board is not having a good time by not finding a technical director or possible reinforcements to face the following semester. Now, a new casualty is at the door.
According to information from the journalist Cesar Luis Merlo, Allan Medina caused the definitive loss of the Braves de Juárez. After an ephemeral step in the team, the Diablos Rojos del Toluca youth squad player will be part of Mazatlán on a one-year loan transfer with a purchase option.
It should be noted that both Juárez and Xolos de Tijuana wanted to have the 25-year-old winger among their ranks, however, in the end he ended up opting for the Mazatlan team.
Allan Medina He played a total of 7 games with América, without scoring goals and without assists. The footballer has gone through the squads of Toluca, América, Necaxa and Bravos, without being able to give the last stretch that he needs to be able to consolidate in a club.
According to the Transfermarkt portal, its value in the transfer market is 1 million dollars. Now he will seek to give everything of himself to be one of the heavyweight soccer players in the Mazatlán club and to be able to catapult his career again.
