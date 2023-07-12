Club América has made two great signings for the Apertura 2023 with the arrival of Kevin Alvarez and Julian Quinonesand they still haven’t finished, in fact, one of the signings I was talking about Santiago Banos it would be close to reaching Coapa.
After several tournaments of failure, the Eagles have the task of raising the 14 this Opening 2023, which is why they have enlisted the services of great players to aspire once and for all for that championship.
The reinforcement that would be close to materializing would be, Omar Fields, would come to the cream-blue team from Club Santos Laguna to reinforce the left side. She is a jewel of only 20 years who has amazed many Mexican soccer clubs with her talent and was even linked to the Old Continent.
Omar Fields is intended to replace Louis Fuentesafter Salvador Reyes has not had the expected performance. The player from La Laguna won the Rookie of the Year award in the MX League in 2022 and has recorded 91 games played, three goals and seven assists.
