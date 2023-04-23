The administration of the Giant Hall club denied the information about the death of the girl at the Scally Milano concert interrupted by the police. This was announced on Sunday, April 23, by representatives of the site.

“The information spread on the Internet about the death of a girl at the Scally Milano concert on April 22 is false. At the moment, there is no confirmation of this situation, ”they wrote in their group on the VKontakte social network.

The club management also added that neither they nor the organizers of the event itself know the reasons for the sudden cessation of the concert.

On April 22, in St. Petersburg, law enforcement agencies interrupted the concert of the Russian artist Scally Milano. According to some eyewitnesses, the performance was interrupted due to banned substances found in the toilet of the venue.

At the same time, there were suggestions that one of the underage fans received an overdose of these substances. Other concert goers told Izvestia that the main reason for the cancellation was that Scally Milano’s performance was not sanctioned.

According to Izvestia, the concert was sanctioned, and there were no fatalities. Law enforcement officers conducted a check on the use of prohibited substances among the audience.