Ciudad Juarez.- The Active Club 20-30 of Cd. Juárez AC will commemorate its 80th anniversary tomorrow with a gala dinner, where the new board of directors will also be announced.

During the event, Aldo Iván Falcón and Mayra Esquivel will be named as the new leaders of the association.

Dinner will take place at the Jardín de Cibeles restaurant at 7:00 p.m.

The association, founded in 1944, is made up of young men and women who carry out social welfare works for low-income children in various communities.

Throughout its eight decades, the Club has worked on multiple projects aimed at improving the quality of life of its beneficiaries.

With presence in five states of the Mexican Republic and in eight countries internationally, including the United States, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, the Dominican Republic and Colombia.

The anniversary celebration is expected to bring together members and allies in a significant event for the organization, said Mario Reyes, current treasurer of the association.