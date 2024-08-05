Ana Carolina Nunesi Ana Carolina Nunes https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/ana-carolina-nunes/ 08/05/2024 – 7:30

30 Contrary to the job market, Swile, a French company that operates with corporate benefits cards, assessed that its employees “needed” more breaks.

Although the country has eight national holidays on working days this year, Swile saw that, in the second half of the year, there would be three fewer days off than in the same period in 2023.

“We saw a trend [assuntos em alta] on social media showing that, in São Paulo [onde está a sede da empresa no Brasil] there would be 17 consecutive weeks between the state holiday on July 9th and the next long weekend in November. That’s why we started discussing the idea of ​​creating our own holidays,” says Josiane Lima, People Director at Swile Brasil.

Therefore, the company’s employees will now have an extra day off in the months of August, September and October. The day will be chosen by each employee, as a personal holiday. In Brazil, the company has 224 employees, 149 of whom work in a hybrid model – three times a week in person – and 75 fully remote (the entire IT team).

“The idea is to show that you can work in the same way, that you can even work better, because breaks are necessary, we see a lot of value in them. And they coincide with our mental health program.”

Lima explains that Swile’s clients are the human resources departments of other companies and the holiday campaign was also intended to link it to the concept of “flexibility”, which accompanies the benefits card managed by the company. “We want to be a large laboratory for experiments, we want to change this work relationship, give new meaning to the workday, and make work more interesting”, says the director.

In addition to the additional holidays created, employees are also entitled to time off on their birthday, official holidays and a one-week break at the end of the year. For now, the action is valid for this year, but according to Swile, it is likely to continue next year.

“It is an action that is simple [de executar]with simple rules. We want to do more and more of these simple things, but that make sense.”

The action, of course, also helps with marketing for the company itself, which guarantees that the post that went viral about “CLT Premium” was made spontaneously by one of the employees.

“Yes, it was an action that was successful on social media. The impact was much greater than we expected. The action was focused on engagement [dos funcionários]and it went outwards, with the employee’s post going viral. Not only did it have a positive impact, it also increased people’s interest in applying to work at the company”, says Lima.

After the campaign, called “Yes, there will be a holiday!”, gained popularity, it became a case study at the company and will be presented to the board of directors at the headquarters in France, and the expectation is that it will be adopted there.

The company is not participating in the experiment of adopting a four-day week, but says it is monitoring the project in Brazil and that this matter will be discussed internally at some point.