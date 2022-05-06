The Rio arenas Jovelina Pérola Negra, in Pavuna, Abelardo Barbosa, in Pedra de Guaratiba, Lona Cultural Municipal Elza Osborne, in Campo Grande, and Lona Cultural Municipal Terra, in Guadalupe, receive on the 6th, 12th, 18th and 24th of May, respectively, the free presentation of clowns, workshops and circus Gramellos – The Show.

The initiative is from the city hall of Rio, through the Municipal Department of Culture, and the Carioca Culture Promotion Program (Foca). The project is a realization of Circo do Rio Produções Artísticas.

Gramellos – The Show it’s the union of the “eccentric” Palhaço Gracinha with the “cara de pau” Churumello. With dramaturgy in the form of a circus cabaret, the show includes numbers of skills, musicals, comic magic and dance, with the two clowns showing their particularities in a dispute for the best. show of the world.

The project also provides for circus workshops in the modalities of juggling and comic magic, as well as a circus procession with the Churumello Circus band through the four cultural spaces. Tickets must be picked up half an hour before events. Classification is free for all ages.

the staging of Gramellos – The Show it was built based on concepts by Jaques Lecoq and the Teatro Físico, and “Brazilianized” with the trickery of the suburban carioca, according to information from the organizers. The humor used by the clowns Gracinha and Churumello is physical and verbalized. In it, speech enhances the gesture and legitimizes the trickery of a clown always wanting to outmaneuver, that is, to deceive the other.

The costumes follow the classic concept of the stage magicians of traditional circuses, with hints and characteristics of modern clowning, which aims to highlight the failures of the great eccentrics. The scenery is made of a simple curtain, in the same color palette as the costumes, with scenic objects of comic magic that appear by surprise during the show.

Initially, the song is played by a band formed by three musicians and the two clowns. During the presentations, the fast pace drives the mistakes and successes of the show.

Story

Two shows circus performers arrive in town at the same time, scheduled for the same time, at the same local circus. The best clowns in the world find they have to share the ring. The duel is formed. Who will be the best? The clowns perform their challenging numbers and discover that they can spoil the show of the colleague.

Children function as jurors. They are the ones who will decide who will leave the arena with the award for best show. The search for perfection shows the public how foolish the human being is when he wants to “win in life”. Humanity and the challenge show how beautiful it is to be who you are and to accept yourself as human and fragile. In the end, everyone is together. The show is directed by Daniel Poittevin.

Renato Garcia is the creator of Clown Gracinha. Acting in the cultural scene since 2010, as an actor, clown and cultural producer, he has participated in more than 20 plays in national and international circuits. He was a Theater teacher at the NGO Ecoa – Teatro Social from 2012 to 2014. He is a teacher of arts and theater for students from kindergarten to fifth grade at Colégio GAU and circus-theater at Escola Municipal Mário Kroeff. Currently, he coordinates the project Gema da Alegria, for hospital clowns, where he is artistic director. He also works as a clown in hospitals for children and adolescents with special needs.

Tiago Carva is the creator of the Clown Churumello. Microentrepreneur, is formed in design from the Pontifical Catholic University of Rio de Janeiro, and in clown from the Escola Livre de Palhaço (Eslipa). He founded, in 2013, Churumello Circus, a company that offers circus services, workshops, shows, lectures for events, parties and schools, with the main objective of multiplying the circus language. He is also the founder of Carva Estúdio, a company in the designleader in the creation of visual arts projects in the circus area of ​​Rio.

