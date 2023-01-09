Clown Scrooge, so he always manages to escape with the rich booty

By now they have renamed it the “Clown Scrooge“, it is a man that gives 15 years systematically manages to obtain donations for care of sick children oncological and then a to disappear in the void with the booty. Sui 40 yearssix feet tall, short black hair, gentle ways, the man – we read in the Corriere della Sera – knows how to win the trust of those in front of him in just a few words. The last traces of him date back to some weeks agoas told by Daywhen he showed up in a shop without a white coat and a fake red nose but with a bunch of flyers, asking to be able to leave them on the counter. It’s the start of trap. The right words to do follow lower your defenses of the interlocutor and propose a small gesture of generosity.

The offer – continues the Corriere – is divided into a range of possibilities – a few tens of euros the cheapest, a hundred the most conspicuous one—to “guarantee” toys, clothes, equipment, medical visits to pediatric patients admitted to hospitals. To convince the victims there are those flyerswith all the references of the case, sometimes even with names of real associations engaged on this front and completely extraneous to the maneuvers of the fraudster, who then calmly walks away once the money has been collected cash and detached a receipt which in fact it is wastepaper. In 2015 it was stopped at Rimini, on that occasion it was a tobacconist who reported the deception of a certain Daniele, or «Clown Scrooge». There police I had found it with a pad Of receipts phony: he already had some take off about twenty. From then on it was a succession of alertsbut his scams they continue.

