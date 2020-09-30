On Tuesday, September 29, the first pre-election televised debate between Donald Trump and Joe Biden took place. As you know, the US presidential elections are scheduled for November 3. The debate, broadcast live nationwide, is traditionally seen as the last chance for candidates to change the minds of voters in so-called wavering states. So far, according to the results of all public opinion polls without exception, former Vice President Biden is in the lead in the presidential race, but the incumbent head of state managed in September to narrow the gap, which was 10% a month ago.

Trump’s headquarters are so aggressive that they sometimes make noticeable blunders. Reports that the first presidential debate ended in Trump’s victory were received by his supporters a few hours before the start of the television broadcast! The broadcast began at 21:00, US East Coast Time, but already at 18:30, the incumbent’s campaign headquarters sent out an email message that Trump had defeated his rival.

“I ended the debate with Joe Biden by demonstrating to Americans that I will always fight for America to be first, no matter what, and that I will never stop working to make America great again.”, – said in this message.

The debate was broadcast from Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. The well-known journalist Chris Wallace was leading them, but he was unable to keep the rivals within the established rules. Perhaps the only thing that Trump and Biden willingly complied with was the ban on shaking hands imposed by the coronavirus.

As a result, the debate turned into a fierce skirmish. Both candidates were not shy in expressions and quickly became personal. Important topics were discussed – the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already killed more than 200 thousand people in the United States, the prospects for the American economy, seriously affected by the coronavirus, mass protests motivated by racial injustice that seized the country after the murder of African American George Floyd by police in Minneapolis …

The Trump campaign has repeatedly stated that Biden suffers from senile dementia. The president demanded that his rival pass a drug test before the debate, as well as check whether the Democratic candidate was using a hidden earpiece for prompts during the debate.

Biden refused to check. During the debate, he named Trump “Liar”, “clown”, “worst president in American history”… And then he struck another blow, saying that Trump – “Putin’s puppy”. “He refuses to say anything to Putin about the bounty for the heads of American soldiers!” – Biden said, recalling the recent scandal caused by reports that the Russian special services allegedly paid the Taliban in Afghanistan for the killings of US military personnel.

In response, Trump said that it was the Biden family who received “Moscow’s money.” He said that once headed by Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, the consulting firm allegedly received $ 3.5 million from the widow of former Moscow Mayor Yuri Luzhkov, Elena Baturina.

So all the debates went on – the rivals focused on the scandals that erupted and continue to this day around each of them. Trump has repeatedly recalled Hunter Biden’s suspicious activities in Ukraine and accused Joe Biden of corruption. The former vice president broke down. “Maybe you will shut up?” Biden exclaimed. The Democratic campaign headquarters immediately posted the phrase on T-shirts, which will begin selling in the United States this week.

Biden accused Trump of the fact that it is because of him that the United States leads the world in the number of deaths from coronavirus. The current president said the American vaccine would be ready in October, and US citizens would start vaccinating before election day. Biden immediately replied: “And this is now being said by the same person who told you that even before Easter the virus would disappear, that warm weather could magically disappear for him. And I suggested that you give yourself an injection with dishwashing detergent and heal! “

“I said that with sarcasm” – Trump fought back. Biden immediately said that the number of victims of the pandemic would have been less if the US president “would have been a little smarter.” “Did you use the word smarter? Trump asked and immediately recalled that Biden did not have good grades during his college years. “So never use the word smart when talking to me!” – Trump exclaimed in the heat of the moment and added that if Biden were President, the number of victims of the pandemic in the country would be in the millions, and the US economy would be destroyed.

Biden switched to accusations that Trump had not paid taxes for years. “$ 750 a year! Our teachers and nurses pay more! “ He exclaimed. Biden said Trump and his administration have introduced changes to tax laws that exclusively protect the interests of the wealthy. In the event of his victory in the election, Biden promised to first cancel these tricks.

Trump said he pays millions of dollars in taxes every year. But current laws allow him to receive some of the money back, like many other US citizens. And he would be a fool if he did not take advantage of such a legal opportunity. “My family lost a fortune because we came to Washington and started reforming the government,” Trump said.

He turned the conversation back to Hunter Biden. He stated that he was dismissed in disgrace from the army because he used cocaine. “It’s a lie!” – Biden answered shortly. He recalled that his son served in Iraq, and Trump, already as president, called military veterans and military personnel “Losers”.

“We can talk about family and ethics. But I don’t want to do this, because I’ll have to talk all night not about mine, but about his family … It’s impossible to get a single reasonable answer from this clown ”, – added Biden.

At the end, Chris Wallace asked the debaters whether each of them was ready to admit defeat in the upcoming elections. Biden, without hesitation, answered positively. Trump has evaded a direct answer. And he did it for the second time in the last week.

The past debate was the first of three that were initially outlined. There is now persistent talk in Washington that Trump, having declared himself the winner of the first broadcast, can abandon the remaining public discussions with Biden.

According to CNN, viewers of the channel who watched the debate named Joe Biden as the winner. Every sixth out of ten respondents thinks so. Trump won the victory only 28% of viewers of CNN – the channel with which Trump has long fought.

151

Read us on Telegram channel, Facebook

and Twitter