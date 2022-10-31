The bloody history of “terrifying” —which has caused fainting and vomiting— will become a franchise. This has been implied by its director, Damien Leone, who has confirmed to Variety that, despite the mothers’ complaints to cancel the film, the clown Art will return for a third part. And not only that, but this one would be so ambitious that it would end up being divided into two extensive films.

The month of Halloween continues with surprises. After the disappointing “Halloween Ends” and the unexpected “Barbarian”It seems that horror movies are going through a good time.

‘Art the clown’ returns

“I’m almost done. treatment for ‘Part 3′ but it’s becoming something so big that it could potentially split it into a ‘Part 4′ Leone pointed out.

“Terrifier 2” is the horror movie of the moment. Fans expect it to arrive in Latin America. Photo: Dark Age Cinema

The reason? Simple. The filmmaker behind the film’s brutality and viscera doesn’t think it’s a good idea to stretch “Terrifier 3” too long.

“I wouldn’t want to make another 2 hour and 20 minute film,” explained the filmmaker. “So we’ll see,” he noted for fans.

Likewise, Damien explained that when he developed the sequel to the first film, released in 2016, he had already thought that he would continue with a third.

However, he also admits that he does not want the saga to expand too much in the style of “Halloween” or “Saw”, because he believes that it would lose its meaning.

Where to watch “Terrifier”?

At the moment, “Terrifier” 1 and 2 are not available through any streaming service in Latin America. So neither Netflix nor Amazon Prime Video nor HBO Max have it in their catalogs.

It is only possible to see it from the United States on Screambox, a streaming platform whose content is focused on horror productions. It opens this October 31.