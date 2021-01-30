Cloverfield, the terrifying movie about monsters, arrived in 2008 to keep viewers awake, who were victims of an immersive experience due to the found footage format. More than a decade later, Paramount is already developing the second part.

According to the latest report by The Hollywood Reporter, the production company hired Joe Barton to write the script for Cloverfield 2. Although it is still in the early stages, it is known that the sequel will not repeat the found footage format, so more than one fan has questioned the result.

To their delight, it will be a direct continuation unlike 10 Cloverfield Lane and The Cloverfield Paradox. They share the same fictional universe, but not the characters seen in the original work or the writers to keep track of events.

Given that Cloverfield 2 will pick up the events of the first movie, where a monster attacked New York, fans are wondering if the surviving characters will be picked up or the story of other victims will be told. Above all, they hope there will be more information about the origin of the fearsome creatures.

JJ Abrams helped conceive the first feature film together with writer Drew Goddard and director Matt Reeves. This time around, Abrams will produce again, but none of the other filmmakers have joined the project so far.

Cloverfield – official synopsis

On the night that several young New Yorkers celebrate a friend’s farewell party in Manhattan, a monster the size of a skyscraper arrives in town. Told from the point of view of the camcorder of one of them, this is the chilling document about their attempts to survive during the most incredible and terrifying moments of their lives.