During a special evening for members of both GroenLinks and PvdA, party leaders Jesse Klaver and Attje Kuiken tried to make those present enthusiastic about the collaboration between the two parties. This is necessary, because many members are skeptical.

“What are we actually doing here”, GroenLinks member Sabine Scharwachter wants to know. “I am against a merger. The left is bad. That’s because it lacks leadership and a story. We will not solve that by chatting about cooperation and parties stopping together.”

Kuiken says that there is no question of a merger yet. ,,But I am all for cooperation!” According to her, left-wing parties have not been able to make a fist against the right-wing majority in the Netherlands for years. ,,If we join forces we can beat Rutte, we can beat a right-wing bloc.” Klaver also emphasizes that the ‘f-word’ is not on the table now. ,,But we have been drinking cups of coffee together since 2006 without it leading to anything. Now we want to take a step.”