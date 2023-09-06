Verstraeten (67) said goodbye to the news channel after 35 years now that he is retiring. After thanking the viewer, Clouseau walked into the studio. To honor the newsreader, Koen and Kris Wauters released a specially written version of their Clouseau hit Anne, which also topped the Dutch charts in 1989. “Dany, when I see you, your career should last forever,” the studio said.