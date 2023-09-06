The Flemish newsreader Dany Verstraeten was surprised on Tuesday after his last broadcast of VTM News with a performance by the Belgian pop group Clouseau.
Verstraeten (67) said goodbye to the news channel after 35 years now that he is retiring. After thanking the viewer, Clouseau walked into the studio. To honor the newsreader, Koen and Kris Wauters released a specially written version of their Clouseau hit Anne, which also topped the Dutch charts in 1989. “Dany, when I see you, your career should last forever,” the studio said.
Verstraeten visibly enjoyed the song, especially the sentence ‘you always colored my day in your gray suit and with your gray hair’.
Verstraeten received a large bunch of flowers from his fellow news anchors Birgit Herteleer, Freek Braeckman, Cathérine Moerkerke and Stef Wauters. Wauters described him as the ‘pater familias’.
Clouseau released the Dutch-language album Jonge Wolven in March.
