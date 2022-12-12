The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy in general, and low clouds will appear with the possibility of light rain in some northern regions and some coastal areas and islands to the west, and temperatures will tend to rise slightly, becoming humid at night and Wednesday morning in some internal areas, and winds are light to moderate. Speed, sometimes active.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will be light to medium waves, while the first tide will occur at 14:52, the second at 05:42, the first tide at 08:44, and the second at 22:24.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 01:25, the second at 00:00, the first tide at 18:29, and the second at 07:42.