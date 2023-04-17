The National Center of Meteorology expects that the weather tomorrow will be partly cloudy and cloudy at times, especially from the west and south, with the possibility of light rain, a gradual rise in temperatures, and light to moderate winds, with speeds sometimes brisk, northwesterly – northeasterly / 15 to 25, reaching 40 km / h.

The center stated – in its daily bulletin – that the Arabian Gulf will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 00:45, the second at 00:00, the first tide at 18:08, and the second at 06:30.

He pointed out that the Sea of ​​Oman will have light waves, while the first tide will occur at 08:27, the second at 20:32, the first tide at 14:25, and the second at 03:06.

The following is a statement of the expected maximum and minimum temperatures and humidity levels for tomorrow:

City Highest temperature Lowest temperature Highest humidity Lowest humidity

Abu Dhabi 32 22 80 35

Dubai 31 23 75 35

Sharjah 30 23 75 30

Ajman 29 23 75 30

Umm Al Quwain 29 21 80 35

Ras al-Khaimah 32 21 80 30

Fujairah 33 24 75 30

Al Ain 33 20 80 35

Liwa 33 19 80 30

Ruwais 30 20 85 30

Goods 31 21 80 35

Delma 28 21 85 40

Greater Tunb 27 22 80 40

Lesser Tunb 27 22 80 40

Abu Musa 28 22 80 35