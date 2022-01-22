Home page world

Dense high fog and clouds at sunrise over Frankfurt am Main. © Boris Roessler/dpa

In many places it’s just a question of tinting in the coming days: light gray or dark gray? According to calculations by the German Weather Service, there could only be a change in the weather on Thursday.

Offenbach – According to the German Weather Service (DWD), the foggy and cloudy weather in many places will last well into the coming week. A tentative change in the weather could only come on Thursday – but it will not be sunny or even spring-like.

“Windy and sometimes wet last January days are then in the house, with similar temperatures,” said a DWD meteorologist on Saturday in Offenbach.

Until then, according to the information, it will remain gray and dreary. There will be some drizzle or rain locally on Sunday and Monday. It is mostly cloudy. In the Ore Mountains and the Eastern Alps there is still some snow above 600 to 800 meters. In the extreme south-west, the sun appears from time to time, especially on Tuesday. “Light gray tones alternate with dark gray and at two to eight degrees it is neither really cold nor unusually mild,” said the meteorologist. dpa