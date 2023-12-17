Home page World

Foehn weather conditions with a view of the Alps in Uttenweiler in Baden-Württemberg. © Thomas Warnack/dpa

What will the weather be like on Christmas Day? According to the German Weather Service, no reliable forecasts can yet be made.

Offenbach – At the beginning of the new week, people in Germany can expect very different weather depending on their location: In the north it will be rather cloudy – in the south it will be sunny. The maximum values ​​on Monday will be a mild five to twelve degrees, as the German Weather Service (DWD) announced on Sunday.

North of the Harz it will be overcast and at times rainy on Monday, while people south of the low mountain range can look forward to longer sunshine, said DWD meteorologist Jacqueline Kernn. The DWD is expecting a breath of fresh air in the north. Stormy gusts are expected on the coasts and in mountainous areas.

On Tuesday, meteorologists expect dense clouds and occasional rain north of the Main. In the south it will be partly cloudy, mostly dry and partly sunny for a long time. The thermometers reach a maximum of six to ten degrees. It is expected to be stormy again on the coasts and in the mountains.

On Wednesday it will be variable to very cloudy. It is expected to rain occasionally, with maximum temperatures ranging between five degrees on the Danube and nine degrees in the northwest. dpa