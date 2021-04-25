The National Center of Meteorology expects that the country will witness in the coming days healthy to partly cloudy weather and the chance of rain with a rise in temperatures on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, while there is a significant decrease in temperatures on Thursday and Friday.

The center stated that the weather tomorrow “Monday” will be clear to partly cloudy in some areas and sometimes dusty, with the opportunity to have some cumulus clouds in the east in the afternoon, and they may be rainy and hot during the day, and the winds southeasterly turn into a light to moderate northwesterly, activating sometimes in the afternoon to the east. Its speed from 15 to 25 reaches 40 km / h, while the sea is light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The center pointed out – in a statement about the expected weather for the country from Monday to Friday – that the weather on “Tuesday” will remain clear to partly cloudy in some eastern regions, and it may be cumulus in the afternoon and tilted to heat during the day, and the winds are south-easterly, turning into north-westerly and north-easterly. Light to moderate speed, active sometimes during the day, its speed from 10 to 20 reaching 35 km / h, while the sea is light in waves in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

The weather continues on “Wednesday” which becomes clear, it becomes partly cloudy to cloudy and sometimes dusty in some eastern and western regions in the afternoon, and there is a chance that some cumulus clouds will be rainy and hot during the day, and the winds are south-easterly, turning into northwesterly and northeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes causing dust. Its speed from 10 to 20 reaches 40 km / h, while the sea is light to medium waves, turbulent sometimes in the Arabian Gulf, and light to average waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

As for the “Thursday” weather, it will be partly cloudy to sometimes cloudy, interspersed with some cumulus clouds in some areas, accompanied by rain with a marked decrease in temperature, and the winds are westerly to northwest and northeast, moderate in speed, and are active to strong sometimes with clouds, causing dust and dust. 15 to 30, reaching 45 km / h, while the sea is moderately turbulent at times in the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of ​​Oman.

Friday will witness partly cloudy weather, sometimes cloudy in the east and north, with the possibility of rain that will become clearer in the evening with another drop in temperatures. The winds are northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, activating sometimes causing dust in the open areas, with a speed of 15 to 25 reaching 40 Km / h, while the sea is light to medium waves in the Arabian Gulf and turbulent in the morning, the average waves become at noon in the Sea of ​​Oman.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

