The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country will be affected, from tomorrow until next Wednesday, by a surface depression extending from the southeast, accompanied by moist southeasterly and northeastern winds, with an extension of an air depression in the upper layers of the atmosphere from the west, accompanied by a cold air mass, as clouds flow from West towards the state at intervals.

The center stated that the weather, during this period, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, interspersed with cumulus clouds, especially to the east and north, extending over some coastal and western areas and islands, with an opportunity for light to moderate rain, which may be heavy at times in some of these areas, and on spaced periods.

The center expected that today’s weather will be humid, with the possibility of light fog formation in the morning over some internal areas, which will become clear to partly cloudy, and dusty at times, and low clouds will appear in some northern and eastern regions, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly light to moderate speed and active to Strong on the sea, becoming dusty, and its speed ranges from 15 km/h to 30 km/h, reaching 50 km/h on the sea, which is turbulent to very turbulent in the Arabian Gulf, especially to the west, and light waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And he continued that the weather tomorrow will be humid in the morning over the interior regions, becoming partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, with a chance of rain, pointing out that the winds will be northwesterly, gradually turning to northeasterly and southeasterly, light to moderate speed, and active to sometimes strong. And its speed ranges from 15 km / h to 30 km / h, reaching 45 km / h on the sea, which is turbulent, especially from the west. The waves gradually become average at night in the Arabian Gulf, and light to medium waves in the Sea of ​​Oman.

He explained that the weather next Tuesday will remain humid in the morning over some inland and coastal areas, becoming partly cloudy in general to cloudy at times, interspersed with some cumulus clouds, especially in the north, and over some western and coastal areas, with the continuation of the chance of rain, stressing the occurrence of a rise in temperature. The wind will be northeasterly to southeasterly, light to moderate in speed, sometimes active with clouds, and its speed ranges from 10 km/h to 20 km/h, reaching 40 km/h at sea, while the waves will be light to medium, and may be turbulent at times. With clouds in the Arabian Gulf, and lightly in the Sea of ​​Oman.

And the center expected that the weather next Wednesday will become clear to partly cloudy in general, becoming humid at night until Thursday morning, with the possibility of fog or light fog forming in some coastal and inland areas, while the winds will be northeasterly to northwesterly, light to moderate in speed, ranging in speed from 10 km/h to 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h at sea, while waves are light in the Arabian Gulf and in the Sea of ​​Oman.

The highest temperature recorded during November was 39.9 degrees Celsius in Sweihan in 2021, while the lowest temperature was 4.1 degrees Celsius in Jebel Jais in 2009.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the average wind speed during this month is 10.7 km/h, the average relative humidity is 57%, the average maximum relative humidity ranges from 76% to 85%, and the average minimum relative humidity ranges from 29% to 39%.

The highest amount of rain recorded during this month was 211.4 mm on Delma Island in 2013.

