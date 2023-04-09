The National Center of Meteorology expected that the weather today will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, especially in the east, with the possibility of rain during the day, and humid at night and tomorrow morning in some coastal areas with the possibility of fog or light mist formation, and the winds will be light to moderate in speed, brisk at times.

He said that the winds will be northwesterly to northeasterly / 10 to 25, reaching 40 km / h, and the waves in the Arabian Gulf will be light, and the first tide will occur at 15:22, the second tide at 02:56, the first tide at 09:03, and the second tide At 20:37.