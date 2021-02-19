The National Center of Meteorology expected that tomorrow partly cloudy to cloudy weather will prevail tomorrow, with the possibility of light rain in some coastal and eastern regions, and wet at night and Sunday morning in some interior and coastal areas, and the winds are moderate to active speed, especially on the sea, causing dust in some areas Convertibles.

The center stated in its daily bulletin that the wind movement is northwest / 15-30 km / h, reaching 40 km / h, and explained that the sea waves in the Arabian Gulf are turbulent while the first tide occurs at 18:10 and the second tide at 06:48. And the first carrot at 13:07 and the second carrot at 23:20.

As for the Sea of ​​Oman, it will be light, as the first tide occurs at 17:30 and the second tide at 02:11, the first tide at 10:01 and the second tide at 21:03.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

