Rain has started in many parts of Delhi-NCR with cloudy thunder in the early hours today. Now the temperature is expected to fall by 3-5 degrees Celsius. Due to the Western Disturbance, there are reports of rain in some parts of the capital and surrounding cities. The Meteorological Department said, thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate intensity rain in some parts of South-Delhi and some districts of Haryana.

The Meteorological Department had already predicted that on January 3 Delhi-NCR will receive thunder and rain. According to the Meteorological Department’s warning, hail will also fall with heavy rains. On January 4-5, heavy rains and hail will fall in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab.

Light rain occurred in North India yesterday

On Saturday, light rain and snowfall was recorded in most parts of the cold wave in northern India. At the same time, the temperature in Keylong in Himachal Pradesh had gone down to minus 7.3 degrees Celsius. An IMD official said, ‘According to our forecast, the impact of Western Disturbance has started on Northwest India including Delhi. Palam has recorded 0.4 mm of rainfall. Ridge, Ayanagar and Lodhi Road have been drizzled.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued a ‘Yellow Alert’ of the weather on Tuesday due to heavy snowfall in Himachal Pradesh. Shimla’s weather center has forecast rain on the plains of the state from January 3 to 5 and January 8, while rain and snowfall is forecast in the higher mountain areas. Also, the weather center has issued a ‘Yellow’ weather warning for heavy snowfall in the mountainous areas for January 5.

