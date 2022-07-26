The heat wave has come to an end. After a Monday in which the thermometers of three municipalities of the Region of Murcia marked 45 degrees, a considerable drop in temperatures is expected during the next few days that will allow the inhabitants of the Community a respite and that may even bring rainfall.

The State Meteorological Agency forecasts slightly cloudy skies for this Tuesday, with intervals of low morning clouds and daytime cloudiness in the interior, without ruling out a shower in the mountains, which may occasionally be accompanied by a storm.

The minimum temperatures will be slightly rising on the coast, falling in the interior mountains, and will remain unchanged in the rest; while the maximum will be in decline, notable in large areas of the interior. The winds will blow loose variables, tending to an easterly component on the coast.

Specifically, for this Tuesday a minimum temperature of 26 degrees and a maximum of 33 degrees are expected in Cartagena; 20 minimum and 37 maximum in Caravaca de la Cruz; 23 minimum and 37 maximum in Lorca; 18 minimum and 37 maximum in Yecla; and 24 minimum and 37 maximum in the city of Murcia.

Looking ahead to Wednesday, the Aemet foresees overcast or very cloudy skies in much of the Region. Specifically in the area of ​​Campo de Cartagena and Vega del Segura. There will even be a slight probability of rainfall in the Vega del Segura, Caravaca, Calasparra, Fuente Álamo and San Javier.

As for the maximum temperatures for this Wednesday, these will be around 35 degrees. A maximum of 22 degrees and a minimum of 26 degrees are expected in Cartagena; 35 and 18 in Caravaca; 35 and 21 in Lorca; 34 and 18 in Yecla and 36 and 25 in Murcia.

On Thursday the skies will clear, presenting little cloudiness, at the same time that temperatures will increase. Thermometers will continue to mark around 35 degrees maximum. A maximum of 32 degrees is expected in Cartagena and a minimum of 25; 36 and 17 in Caravaca; 36 and 24 in Murcia; 35 and 21 in Lorca; and 35 and 15 in Yecla.