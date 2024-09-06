Home World

From: John Welte

Press Split

A huge column of smoke rose from the hall of a plant construction company next to the burner. © South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association/Facebook

South Tyrolean firefighters fought a major fire directly on the Brenner motorway on Wednesday evening. More than 200 emergency personnel were on site.

Sterzing – The Brenner motorway is the most important road connection from Germany via Austria to Italy. Holidaymakers use the highway as well as transit traffic. Many commercial enterprises line the road. In Tyrol and neighboring South Tyrol, there is only space for them in the narrow valleys.

Directly at the Brenner motorway, a thick column of smoke stands over the valley

There is also an industrial estate directly on the Brenner motorway in the South Tyrolean town of Sterzing. A fire broke out in the hall of a plant engineering company on Wednesday evening. The fire brigade was alerted at around 6.30 p.m. When the fire brigade arrived, the hall was already ablaze and the fire threatened to spread to the nearby main building. Around 200 firefighters from all over the area were deployed.

A huge column of smoke developed and stood over the valley. Traffic on the motorway continued unabated, although drivers took their foot off the gas in view of the threatening sight.

Fire brigades from half of South Tyrol prevent further spread of the fire

The emergency services then managed to prevent the fire from spreading. According to the South Tyrol Fire Brigade Association, the fire was “brought under control and extinguished after almost three hours of intensive firefighting work”. The follow-up firefighting and clean-up work took a long time, but fortunately no one was injured.

Due to the smoke, the population was asked to keep windows and doors closed and to turn off air conditioning and ventilation systems. Even after the fire was out, the warning remained in effect. The material damage is enormous, the hall is completely destroyed.

In May, there was a similar major fire in neighboring Bolzano, when a factory that manufactures charging stations for electric cars went up in flames. A major fire also recently raged in the hall of a chocolate factory in Landshut. In Hamburg, too, a column of smoke hung over the city recently due to a major fire in a commercial building.