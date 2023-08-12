Home page politics

The Crimean Bridge plays a central role in the Ukraine war. Now the approximately 19-kilometer-long road could have been attacked again.

August 12 update: 5:20 p.m.: After several attacks on the Crimean Bridge, which connects the Russian-annexed peninsula to mainland Russia via the Kerch Strait, the Russian Foreign Ministry has announced “retaliation”. Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called the – allegedly repelled – attacks “barbaric” and said that there was “no justification” for it. The news agency reported Reuters.

Update from August 12, 3:20 p.m: For the second time that day, explosions were heard in the immediate vicinity of the Crimean bridge. Local residents report, according to the Ukrainian online newspaper Ukraine Pravda of eight explosions. Traffic was stopped again. The Russian side is said to have reported that “air defense is deployed”. There is also talk of a “wall of smoke” near the bridge. A rocket is said to have been launched.

After an attack, thick smoke hangs over the connecting bridge between Crimea and the Russian mainland. © Alyona Popova/imago-images.de

Attack on connecting bridge to Crimea: Russian ministry issues statement

Update from August 12, 2:00 p.m.: In the meantime, the Russian Ministry of Defense has also commented on the explosions near the Crimean Bridge. As a result, it is an attack by Ukraine, in which damage to the bridge was averted. “The Ukrainian missiles were spotted in time and intercepted in mid-air by Russian air defense systems. No damage or casualties were reported,” the ministry said in a statement. Meanwhile, there was no statement from Kiev.

Crimean bridge explosion: According to Russia, the structure was not damaged

Update from August 12, 1:30 p.m.: The Russian authorities have issued a statement following the explosions at the Kerch Bridge in Crimea. The air defenses shot down two enemy missiles, Moscow’s governor of the peninsula, Sergey Aksyonov, said on Telegram. “The Crimean bridge is not damaged,” he wrote. However, this could not initially be verified independently.

Contrary to the information provided by the authorities, there are reports from residents. According to that Guardians some would have said they saw an impact on the bridge. Car traffic over the 19-kilometer structure is currently suspended.

Shock for Russia in the Ukraine war: Crimean bridge damaged again?

First report: Simferopol – For months the Ukraine announced their counter-offensive and thereby the Crimea as one of the main goals. Experts have long suspected a blow to the von Russia annexed Black Sea Peninsula, such as former US General Ben Hodges. Now the Ukrainian plans could have come true: reports of several explosions in Crimea are currently piling up, including the Crimean Bridge.

News in the Ukraine war: Crimean bridge important for Russia hit again?

Videos are circulating on X (formerly Twitter) that show the Crimean Bridge surrounded by thick smoke. However, it is not certain whether the bridge was actually damaged or what exactly triggered the explosions. Russian authorities in Crimea report that two missiles were intercepted by air defenses near the bridge. The smoke would therefore not come from the damaged bridge itself, rather a special “smoke wall” would be used for protection.

Crimean bridge bombed again by Ukraine? Zelenskyj wants to destroy “lifeline for Moscow’s invasion”.

It is not yet known whether the Ukrainian army is actually behind it. However, Kiev had already attacked the bridge with rockets in July and severely damaged it. The first attack occurred in October 2022. It would therefore come as no surprise that further attacks would follow. In the past, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared the recapture of Crimea as a clear war goal. Zelenskyy said in July that the bridge was serving as a “lifeline for Moscow’s invasion” and therefore urgently needed to be neutralized. (nak)